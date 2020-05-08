Universities in Maharashtra to Conduct Only Final Year Examinations for 2020, All Other Students to Be Promoted Without Exams

Representational Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 8: The Minister of Higher and Technical Education for Maharashtra Uday Samant on Friday announced that all the university students in the state will be promoted to the next level. However, he mentioned that all the final year students will give exams between July 1 and 30, adding that, date depends on coronavirus lockdown.

Informing about the update, the state minister said that the decision has been taken after going through the recommendations of expert committee including vice chancellors of state universities, directors of state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell and Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). The committee was formed a month ago when the lockdown was at its initial stage. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 56,342 With 3,390 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 1,886.

Earlier on Thursday, Samant bhad tweeted that a final decision on the status of university examinations will be announced on Friday. He had said, "A committee of vice chancellors presented their report to the government today. The same was discussed with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the examination dates for higher and technical education will be declared on Friday at 1 pm."

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, Maharashtra continues to be the worst sufferer of coronavirus with 17974 positive cases and 694 deaths. Meanwhile, total coronavirus cases in country rose to 56,342, out of which 1886 died.