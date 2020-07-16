New Delhi, July 16: Days after issuing the revised guidelines regarding on university examinations 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) also approached universities to inform the status of the conduct of examinations. The UGC received a response from 640 universities. Out of the total universities responded, 454 have either conducted the examinations or are planning to conduct. Centre Should Drop Plan to Conduct Final Semester Exams: Pondy CM.

Meanwhile, 177 universities are yet to decide the conduct of examinations. According to the commission, 27 private universities, which were established during 2019-20 to till date, the first batch is yet to become eligible for the final examination. UGC Issues Revised Guidelines on Examinations And Academic Calendar 2020, Final Year Exams to be Held by September End.

UGC's Statement:

Universities were approached to inform the status of the conduct of examination. Response received from 640 universities. Out of these, 454 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct. 177 universities are yet to decide on the conduct of examination: UGC(1/2) pic.twitter.com/2SP7WbEzcS — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

The UGC, on July 6, issued revised guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in the view of COVID-19 situation in the country. As per the guidelines, the exams will be conducted by the end of September 2020, by the universities in offline and online blended mode.

The UGC accepted the report of the expert committee and approved the “UGC Revised Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.” The UGC said that if a student fails to appear for the exam for whatsoever reason, he/ she may be allowed to appear in special examinations which may be conducted by universities when feasible.

