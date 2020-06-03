Unlocking Karnataka: Yediyurappa Govt Seeks Feedback From Parents, Teachers on Opening Schools From July

File image of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bengaluru, June 3: The Karnataka government, headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Wednesday sought feedback from various stakeholders regarding the opening of schools across the state from July. Educational institutes are shut across India since March 25 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, as part of the Centre' Unlock 1 plan, states can re-open schools and colleges from July.

According to news agency ANI, the Karnataka education department sought feedback from parents, teachers and committees of schools for reopening in the month of July. While the central government has extended lockdown in containment zones till June 30, it has allowed state governments to open various sectors. About opening schools, states have been asked to consult parents and management of educational institutions.

"Schools, colleges, educational training/coaching institutions etc. will be opened after consultations with states and UTs. State Governors/ UT administrators may hold consultations at an institutional level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, the decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020," the Ministry of Home Affairs had said.