UP Board Exam 2020: Over 3 Lakh Students Skip Examinations, Wrong Question Papers Circulated, Here’s All That Happened in the First Two Days of Exams

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The board examinations for state and central students have begun. The Uttar Pradesh Board exams for high school and intermediate started from February 18, 2020. And like every year, the board made it to the headlines for many students who skipped to appear in the examinations in the first two days. As per the latest report, over 3 lakh candidates did not turn up to write their papers. Again, students from Rampur city reported that they had received the wrong Hindi question paper. The question paper was being circulated to the UP board, 12th intermediate candidates. As the UP board exam 2020 have just begun, here’s all that happened in the first two days of the examinations. Uttar Pradesh Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline Numbers to Help Students With Their Queries.

Over 3 Lakh Students Skip UP Board Exam 2020

The Uttar Pradesh board started with Hindi as the first paper for both classes. The board held Elementary Hindi for Class 10 High School students and General Hindi for Intermediate students. According to media reports, a total of 56 lakh students had registered for the UP Board Exam 2020. Out of these candidates, a total of 2,39,133 did not turn up to write the examinations, noted news agency IANS. But the figure increased to more than 3 lakh as the numbers poured in from remote districts, stated Hindustan Times.

Cheating Menace: 44 Students Caught Copying

In the first two days of the UP board exams, 44 students were reportedly caught copying. Meanwhile, UP board secretary, Neena Srivastava also reported that FIRs had been registered against one examinee, two principals and manager in different police stations under the Anti-Copying Act during the second shift of the first day of UP board exam. Around 2 Lakh UP Board Students Skip Registration After Strict Measures Introduced by Yogi Government to Check Cheating.

Wrong Question Paper Circulated Among Students

On the first day of the UP board exam, a few Science stream Intermediate students received ‘Hindi Literature’ question paper instead of ‘General Hindi’ in Rampur. The District Magistrate has been alerted about the situation which has taken cognizance of the same. The District Inspector of School has been asked to prepare, followed by which action will be taken.

The UP board has just begun with its annual examinations for High School and Intermediate candidates. Needless to say, in the first two days of the exam, the board has witnessed quite a stir. The UP board 10th and 12th board exam 2020 will end on March 6.