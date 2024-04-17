Lucknow, April 17: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to release the UP Board Result 2024 for Class 10 and 12 soon. The results will be available on the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. While the exact date of the result announcement will be confirmed a day prior, students can tentatively expect the results by April 25, 2024.

The board exams for Class 10 and 12 were conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024, with over 55 lakh students participating. There are speculations that the results might be released earlier this year compared to last year when the results were declared on April 25.

As per the UP Board guidelines, students need to score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass. Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible for the UP Board compartmental exams 2024. The UP Board will announce the names of the toppers and their pass percentage in a press conference, following which the result link will be activated on the official website.

UP Board Result 2024 For Class 10, 12: Steps To Check Online

Students can follow the below-given steps to download the UP Board result 2024:

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in. On the homepage, navigate to the ‘UP Board Result 2024 link’. Enter the required details. UP Board result 2024 will be displayed on your screen. Download the result for your future reference.

UP Board Result 2024 For Class 10, 12: Steps To Check Via DigiLocker

Students can follow the below-given steps to check their results via the DigiLocker app.

Open the DigiLocker app. Navigate to the ‘Sign In’ option. Enter your Aadhar Card number and six-digit security pin. Now, navigate to the ‘Education Category.’ Enter the required details. UP Board result 2024 will be displayed on your screen. Download the result for your future reference.

The UPMSP also conducts compartment exams for students who fail one or two subjects in their board exams. The schedule for these exams, tentatively planned for July 2024, will be announced on the UPMSP official website. It’s important to note that compartment exams are only available to students who failed a maximum of two subjects. Those who fail more than two subjects will need to retake the entire exam the following year.

