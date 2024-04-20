Lucknow, April 20: Uttar Pradesh board results for Class 10 and Class 12 has been announced today i.e. April 20, at around 2 PM. However, the board is expected to disclose the details with regard to the results within a day or two. The UP Board Class 10 result and UP Board Class 12 result 2024 has been published on the board's official website, upresults.nic.in.

Students can also check their results through the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), upmsp.edu.in and result.upmsp.edu.in. Students also have the option to access their results through the SMS facility and DigiLocker.

UP Board Result 2024 For Class 10, 12: Steps To Check Online

Students can follow the below-given steps to download the UP Board result 2024:

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in. On the homepage, navigate to the ‘UP Board Result 2024 link’. Enter the required details. UP Board result 2024 will be displayed on your screen. Download the result for your future reference.

UP Board Result 2024 For Class 10, 12: Steps To Check Via DigiLocker

Students can follow the below-given steps to check their results via the DigiLocker app.

Open the DigiLocker app. Navigate to the ‘Sign In’ option. Enter your Aadhar Card number and six-digit security pin. Now, navigate to the ‘Education Category.’ Enter the required details. UP Board result 2024 will be displayed on your screen. Download the result for your future reference.

If you are at a place where there is a network problem and you are unable to login to the website, then there is no need to worry, you can check your result immediately by sending an SMS from your mobile.

In the message box of the phone, write “UP10" or “UP12" along with the 10 digit roll number and send it to 56263. UP Board Result 2024 will be sent to your mobile phone as soon as the message is sent.

The exams for UP Board of Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted over three weeks between February 22, 2024 and March 9, 2024. The evaluation of all the marksheets for both UP Board high school and senior classes was done by March 30, 2024.

This year, a total of 29,99,507 students had registered in the UP Board for the higher secondary board exams. However, 1,84,986 of them did not appear for the examinations.

