New Delhi, October 25: The results of Diploma in Elementary Education 2018 second semester examination have been released on Sunday, October 24. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can visit the official website at btcexam.in to check and download their results for D.El.Ed 2018 second semester exams.

Candidates, who took the exam, can visit the official website and access their scored by entering their respective date of birth and roll number. They will also have to enter a Captcha Value given on the website to view their resuts. Scroll down for a step-by-step guide to check the result for second semester exams of Diploma in Elementary Education. Alternatively click here for the direct link to D.EL.ED 2018 2nd Semester Result.

Here Is How To Check D.EL.ED 2018 2nd Semester Result:

Visit the official website at btcexam.in

On the home page click on the link that says, 'D.EL.ED : 2018 2nd Semester Result-Updated Date(24-Oct-2021) '

A new web page will open

Enter your roll number and DOB

Enter Captcha Value

Click on 'Search'

Candidates are advised to download the result, take a print out and keep it safe for future references. In case of any discrepancies in the result of Diploma in Elementary Education, queries or confusions candidates can advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately to resolve the issue.

