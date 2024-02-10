UP Police Admit Card 2024: UPPRPB to Release Hall Ticket on February 13, Know How to Download at uppbpb.gov.in

Lucknow, February 10: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced that the admit card for the post of Constable will be released on February 13, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 17th and 18th, 2024.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts: from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the UPPRPB uppbpb.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims at filling up 60244 constable vacancies. Over 50 lakh candidates have applied for these vacancies. CBSE Board Exam 2024 Admit Card: Hall Ticket for Class 10th and 12th Board Examinations Released at cbse.gov.in, Know How To Download.

Candidates are advised to verify the details given in the admit card, such as their name, shift, and photograph. If any discrepancies are found, they should inform the authorities immediately. Goa Board Exam 2024 HSSC Admit Card Out at gbshse.in: Hall Ticket for Class 12 Examination Released, Know How To Download .

UP Police Admit Card 2024: How to Download

First, go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotional Board at http://www.uppbpb.gov.in. Find the Constable recruitment section and click on the Download Admit Card link. You’ll be taken to a page where you have to put in your registration number and your date of birth. The UP Police Constable Admit Card for the year 2024 will show up on the screen. You can download it and keep it in a safe place.

The admit card will contain important information such as the organization name, the name of the position, the exam date, and the official website. It is highly recommended that candidates download their UP Police admit card 2024 as soon as it is officially released.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2024 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).