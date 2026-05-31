UP Police Constable Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at UPPRPB; Check Exam City, Shift Details and Exam Date

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on May 30. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment of 32,679 constable posts can now check their allotted exam city, district, shift details and examination date through the official website.

The UP Police Constable written examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026, in multiple shifts across various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. The examination will be held in offline mode in both morning and afternoon sessions.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the admit card, which is expected to be released between June 1 and June 3, 2026. JEE Advanced 2026 Result on June 1 at 10 AM: Check Scorecard, Rank, JoSAA Counselling Details at jeeadv.ac.in.

UP Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2026: Details Available

The city intimation slip contains important information related to the examination, including:

Candidate's name and registration number

Exam city and district

Scheduled examination date

Shift timing details

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the slip and report any discrepancies through the appropriate channels, if required.

How To Download UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their city intimation slip:

Visit the official UPPRPB website. Click on the "UP Police Constable City Slip 2026" link on the homepage. Enter your registration number and date of birth. Click on the submit button. The city intimation slip will appear on the screen. Download and save the document for future reference.

Admit Card To Be Released Separately

Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. It is issued only to inform applicants about their examination city, date and shift details. The official admit card, which is mandatory for entry into the examination hall, will be released separately before the exam.

The UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 drive aims to fill 32,679 vacancies, making it one of the largest police recruitment examinations in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).