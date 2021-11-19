New Delhi, November 28: The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh has released the highly awaited admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2021 on Friday. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official site of the authority. Candidates who have applied for the eibility test, can visit the official website of the authority at updeled.gov.in to check and download their admit cards for UP TET 2021. UPPSC Combined State Agriculture Services Main Exam 2020: Admit Card Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in; Know How To Download.

Candidates can access their admit cards by logging into the official website with their registration number, one-time-password and captcha code. The admit card will carry important details and instructions regarding the examination, such as test date, timings,test centre's name and address among others. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines given in the hall ticket. Scroll down to know how to download UP TET Admit Card 2021 from the official website. MPPEB PVFT 2021 Admit Card Released At peb.mp.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Download UP TET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in

On the home page click on the link to download admit card

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. Candidates need to carry the admit card to the examination hall along with a photo ID such as Aadhar Card, Driving licence, passport among others. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, queries or confusions, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately to resolve the issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2021 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).