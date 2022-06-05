Mumbai, June 5: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022 today, June 5. The UPSC CSE Preliminary Exam 2022 will be held for thousands and lakhs of candidates today. As per the examination schedule, the PSC will conduct the prelims exam in two shifts - 9:30 am to 11:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates who have registered themselves for the UPSC Civil Services will be appearing for the first stage of the recruitment process today. As per the UPSC, candidates will appear for two papers for 200 marks each, both of which will be based on objective-type questions. Candidates who qualify for the first stage would then be eligible to appear for the main exam. UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2022: Delhi Metro Train Services on Phase-III to Begin at 6 AM on June 5 to Facilitate Candidates.

While the examination will be held in two shifts, candidates must check the admit card for details such as venue, and slots among others. It must be noted that UPSC has already released the admit cards for the CSE Candidates. In order to download UPSC Civil Service 2022 Prelims Admit Card, candidates can click this direct link. Candidates should also carry a hard copy of their admit cards to their exam centers.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022: Guidelines for Exam Day

Candidates appearing for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims must carry their admit cards with them. Failing to do so, they would not be allowed to appear for the prelims exam.

Carry a valid and recent photo ID proof such as Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Driver's License, etc.

Reach the UPSC CSE exam centre at least 30 to 60 minutes prior to the reporting time. Make sure to cooperate with staff during security checks.

Candidates must follow all Covid-19 safety protocols at the exam centre and observe social distancing.

Candidates must remember that electronic devices, mobile phones, smartwatches, and other items are banned inside the exam halls. Hence, do not carry it.

It is suggested that candidates carry a black ballpoint pen in order to mark their answers during the UPSC Prelims 2022.

Carry your own water bottles to stay hydrated during the exams.

Candidates must note that the preliminary exam is the first stage for UPSC Civil Services 2022 recruitment. The UPSC Civil Services exams are conducted to recruit candidates for the civil service posts under the Central Government such as IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS, and more.

