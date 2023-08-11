Mumbai, August 11: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2023. Candidates who have successfully registered for the UPSC NDA 2 examination 2023 are advised to visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. They can access and download their respective admit cards from the site. It is important to note that the deadline for admit card download is set for September 3. BPSC Admit Card 2023 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Hall Ticket for Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download

The upcoming examination will facilitate the filling of 395 vacancies across the two institutions. Candidates will have to compulsorily take the NDA 2 admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof to the exam centre. “In case of any problem in downloading the e-admit card for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail," the official statement read. 'Thanks to UPSC': Civil Service Aspirant Shares Pic of Her White Hair Strand On Twitter, Netizens Give Sarcastic Responses.

How to Download UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in.

Once on the homepage, click on the 'Admit Card' tab.

Now, click on the link that reads, 'E-admit cards for various examinations of UPSC'.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Click on the link that reads, 'NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY & NAVAL ACADEMY EXAMINATION (II), 2023'.

Enter credentials and log in.

Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

It must be noted that candidates are required to arrive at the NDA 2 written exam centre a minimum of 30 minutes before the designated reporting time. Entry to the exam centre will be restricted 10 minutes before the commencement of each shift of the exam.

