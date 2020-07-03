Lucknow, July 3: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education’s (UPBME) on Thursday announced that top 10 students would each receive Rs one lakh, a tablet, medal and certificate. The UPBME on Wednesday declared results for Munshi, Maulvi (equivalent to secondary), Alim (equivalent to senior secondary), Kamil (equivalent to graduation) and Fazil (equivalent to post-graduation) exams. UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 Declared: Check UPBME Scores Online at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh minister for minority welfare and Muslim Waqf, Nand Gopal Gupta also announced a reward for top three students of the secondary and senior secondary in computer, mathematics and science subjects. The state government will give Rs 51,000, tablet, medal and certificate to the toppers.

According to a report published in The Times of India, money for these rewards will come from the Arabi-Farsi Madrassa Development Fund. MU Kaif Khan from Kanpur topped in the secondary section. Meanwhile, Mohammad Adil Khan and Saleem Akhtar of Badaun secured the first rank in Kamil and Fazil exams. “Our government wants madrassa students to have the Quran in one hand and a computer in the other. The Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the declaration of the results.” Reported the media house quoting the UP Minister as saying.

According to reports, this year, over 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Madarsa board exams. The UP Madarsa board exams 2020 started in February and continued till March 5, 2020. The pass percentage was 81.99 percent.

