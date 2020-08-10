New Delhi, August 10: Vellore Institute of Technology or VIT has already released the rank list for Bachelor of Technology (B.tech) 2020 admissions. This year, VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) were cancelled and admissions announced on the basis of Class 12 board exam marks with weightage given to JEE Main (January) scores. Final Year University Exams in Delhi Stand Cancelled, AAP Govt Tells Supreme Court.

VITEE 2020 counselling started on Monday, August 10. The counselling will be conducted in the online mode in four phases. Candidates can now login and enter their preferred course and campus online at viteee.vit.ac.in.

According to schedule, Rank 1 to 20,000 were called on Monday for counselling round. Rank 20,001 to 60,000 will be called on August 14, 2020. Students between 60,001 to 1 lakh will be called on August 18. Students above 1 lakh will be called from August 22, 2020.

Students can excess the online VIT 2020 through their login credentials. A candidate should pay Rs 5000 as a registration fee to participate in the VITEEE counselling. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

