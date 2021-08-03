Kolkata, August 3: The WB Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 date has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Tuesday. The exam will be conducted on August 22, 2021, across West Bengal. Candidates can visit the official website of the WBPSC - wbpsc.gov.in - to check the exam date. The admit card for the exam will be released by the Commission on August 6. UPCATET 2021 Admit Card Released At upcatetadmissions.org, Exam on August 12 & 13; Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

The WB Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 will be conducted between 12:00 noon and 2:30 pm venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. “It is notified that the above mentioned examination will be held at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres on August 22, 2021 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 2:30 P.M. Admit cards of the candidates will be available in Commission’s website : wbpsc.gov.in from the August 6, 2021,” said the commission in the official notification. JIPMAT Admit Card 2021 Released Online at jipmat.nta.ac.in; Know How to Download.

The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. Candidates appearing for the exams need to wear masks, follow social distancing norms and should use sanitisers. Calculator, Mobile phone and other gadgets of communication are not allowed inside the examination hall. The online application process for the exam was conducted in December and January. However, the exam was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will only be one paper in the exam. “General Studies” paper will be of an objective type having 200 multiple-choice questions. There will be a negative marking system for each wrong answer. Shortlisted candidates will appear for the mains exam.

