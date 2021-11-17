New Delhi, November 17: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the admit cards for physical measurement test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of excise constable (including lady excise constable) in the subordinate excise service under finance department government of West Bengal-2019 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the same can visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in to check and download the admit cards. MPPEB PVFT 2021 Admit Card Released At peb.mp.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Candidates can access their admit cards by entering their 8-digit application number and date of birth. The admit card will carry important instructions and details about the examination including reporting time, date and venue. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card for WB Police PMT/PET 2019.

Here is How To Download WB Police PMT/PET Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the home page click on 'Recruitment' tab

Here click on the link for 'Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019'

Click on the link that says, 'Download e-Admit Cards for PMT/PET' then on link to download admit card

A new page will open

Enter required details: Application number & DOB

Click on Submit

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a print out for future references. The admit cards will carry important guidelines for the exam, candidates are advised to follow them. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, confusions and queries, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately to resolve the same.

