Kolkata, October 29: The WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for various posts has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). The candidates who are ready to take the exam can check the official exam schedule on the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. The candidates can also click here to get access of the official notification. The candidates can download the admit card for the preliminary screening test from the commission’s website on and from November 22, 2021 and November 29, 2021 respectively.

WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021: How to download

Candidates have to visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 link A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the notice Now download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the official notice, the Industrial Chemist and Assistant Superintendent posts examination will be held on November 27, 2021 while the Geo-Physical Assistant, District Organiser of Physical Education and Preparatory School Mistress post exam will be conducted on December 4, 2021. The examination will be conducted from 3 pm to 4 pm.

