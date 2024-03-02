Kolkata, March 02: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has made the admit cards for the Food Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment examination available for download as of March 2, 2024. Candidates can access their admit cards on the official website, psc.wb.gov.in, by entering their application number and date of birth.

The examination for the Food SI position is slated for March 16 and 17, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 480 state-level vacancies for the Food Sub Inspector post. AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released at aptet.apcfss.in: Hall Ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Out, Know How To Download.

The selection procedure for this role involves a Written Test followed by an Interview. The written test is the initial stage, and candidates must achieve a minimum qualifying score to advance to the interview. The performance in the written test is crucial as it determines who progresses in the selection process and plays a significant role in the final selection. Goa Board Exam 2024 HSSC Admit Card Out at gbshse.in: Hall Ticket for Class 12 Examination Released, Know How To Download.

How to Download the WBPSC Food SI Exam 2024 Admit Card?

Go to the official website of WBPSC psc.wb.gov.in. Once you appear on the homepage of the website, click on the link activated for the WBPSC Food SI exam admit card 2024. As you click on the link, a login window will appear on the screen. Here, enter their login details such as application number and dates of birth. Submit the details entered. The WBPSC Food SI exam admit card will appear on the screen. Download the admit card. Take a printout of the same for further.

Soon after downloading the admit card, candidates should look for the details printed on it. In case they find any misprinting on it, they should immediately contact the exam conducting authority about the same.

