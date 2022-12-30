Delhi, December 30: Cold Waves are tightening their grip across Northern India these days. It continues to run shivers across North India. Keeping children in mind, the Education Department has ordered a winter vacation for schools in many states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, and Rajasthan or have changed school timings.

Schools in Delhi NCR have declared holiday for 15 days due to the freezing cold. While, winter holidays have been announced in many states including Haryana, UP, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Winter Storm and Bomb Cyclone Live Updates: Buffalo Reports Highest Fatalities As Death Toll Continues to Rise in US

Here is A List of Winter School Vacations by State:

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Meerut have been closed for all classes due to extreme cold. According to the orders issued by the District Magistrate of Meerut on December 26, schools will remain closed for students of all classes till January 1, 2023. In a similar manner, the Badaun DM also announced three-day holiday for all the schools till December 28, 2022. COVID-19 Scare: Uttarakhand Makes Mask Mandatory for Students, Teachers, and School Staff

Delhi-NCR

While all schools in Delhi will be closed from 1 January to 15 January. All government schools in the Delhi NCR under the Directorate of Education have been declared closed for 15 days. Schools from classes 1 through 8 will remain closed. Simultaneously, remedial classes will be organised to ensure that the education of children in classes 9 through 12 is not compromised.

Haryana

Haryana has closed all government schools in the state from January 1 to 15. It was previously considered to change school schedule, but it has now been decided to keep schools closed until 15 January.

Bihar

Bihar government has announced that Patna Schools will remain closed for students up to class 8. The schools will be closed between December 26 and year-end December 31 considering the severe cold wave conditions.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools in Madhya Pradesh have been closed from December 25 to December 31 and in Chhattisgarh from December 28 due to cold wave conditions.

