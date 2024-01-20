New Delhi, January 20: The Xavier School of Management announced the release of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 results today, January 20. Students who appeared for the exam can now access and download their XAT Scorecard 2024 from the official website, xatonline.in.

Candidates are advised to have their login details, such as User ID and Date of Birth, ready for easy access to the XAT 2024 results. A step-by-step guide for downloading the results is available, along with a direct login link for students’ convenience. UGC NET Result 2023: NTA To Declare National Eligibility Test December Examination Results Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

XAT 2024 Result: How to Check

Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in. Click on XAT 2024 Result link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Check the scorecard and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The XAT 2024 entrance exam was conducted online by XLRI Jamshedpur on January 7, 2024. The exam spanned over 80 cities across the country and was held in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates will have the option to download the XAT 2024 scorecard until March 31, 2024. UGC NET Result 2023: Final Answer Key and Cut-Off List of National Eligibility Test December Examination Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know Steps To Check.

Additionally, the XAT 2024 response sheet was released by the Xavier School of Management on their official website on January 11.

