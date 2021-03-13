All India Radio has undertaken a country wide Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat campaign, which highlights the age-old tradition of our country - unity in diversity. The campaign portrays the very common principle of cultural harmony of the people though we are living in different geographical areas with diversity of language, food, custom and costumes. Exchange of different languages, food habits, and similarly paying respect to others’ culture, music, dances and customs are in fact the mantra of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

Under this Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat campaign, each state is paired with another state and highlights the milieu of mutual exchange of cultures. AIR Correspondent from Aizawl reports that Mizoram is paired with Bihar on Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat campaign. Mizoram is endowed with serene landscape and rich natural resources. Many people from other states frequently visit Mizoram for occupational and travel purposes. Many of them talk about the culture, peaceful behaviour and law-abiding nature of the Mizo people. Also, many Mizo people who have visited Bihar still remember their good experiences.

Recalling the ethos of culture, customs and heritage of Bihar, many people of Mizoram observed that Bihari people are very cooperative and they live a simple life. According to them, Bihar is a mix of Hindu, Islam, Buddha, Jain and Christians. A Sizable population belongs to tribal communities. Terming the Holi in Bihar as very joyous, they also found that Chhath festival is indigenous to people of Bihar.