Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw 106th Birth Anniversary: Remembering One of The Greatest Military Leaders of Indian Army With His Memorable Quotes

India celebrates 106th birth anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of the greatest military leader of the country, today i.e April 3, 2020. Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was the eighth chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. He was the brain behind India’s victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan. Field Marshal Manekshaw is one of the most celebrated generals of the Army. He was the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Manekshaw Biopic to Go on Floors in 2021.

He was born in Amritsar and did his schooling from Sherwood College, Nainital. Manekshaw was one of the pioneers of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Field Marshal Manekshaw joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on October 1, 1932, and was commissioned into the British Indian Army as the Second Lieutenant in 1934. During the World War II Manekshaw was awarded Military Cross for his gallantry. After independence in 1947, he was reassigned to the 8th Gorkha Rifles. Sam Manekshaw Death Anniversary: Remembering The First Field Marshal of Indian Army With His Quotes And Lesser Known Facts About His Life.

Here are Some of the Memorable Quotes by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw:

"Give me a man or a woman with common sense and who is not an idiot and I assure you can make a leader out of him or her."

"If anyone tell you he is afraid, he is a liar of or he is Gurkha."

"I wonder whether those of our political masters who have been put in charge of the defence of the country can distinguish a mortar from a motor, a gun from a howitzer, guerilla from a gorilla, although great many resemble the latter."

"You should have to fight and fight to win. There is no roof for the losers. If you lose don’t come back. You will have disgraced the country and the country won’t accept you."

"Professional knowledge and professional competence are the main attributes of leadership."

"A ‘yes man’ is a dangerous man. He is a menace. He will go very far. He can become a minister, a secretary or a Field Marshal but he can never become a leader nor, ever be respected."

"Unless you know, and the men you command know that you know your job, you will never be a leader."

"Professional knowledge has to be acquired the hard way. It is continuous study and you never acquire it in today’s fast-moving technological world that you are living in."

On January 1, 1973, he became the first General of the Indian Army to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. In the same, he retired from the Indian Army after serving for 39 years. Field Marshal Manekshaw spent rest of his life in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. At the age of 94 years, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Manekshaw died on June 27, 2008. On December 16, 2008, a postal stamp was released by the then President Pratibha Patil on Sam Manekshaw’s image marking the 37th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak war. Field Marshal Manekshaw was also known for his jovial nature.