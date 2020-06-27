The Indian Army observes 12th death anniversary Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, one of the greatest military officer of the country. Field Marshal Manekshaw was the eighth chief of the Indian Army. He died on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94. Field Marshal Manekshaw was the chief architect of India’s 1971 victory against Pakistan. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw 106th Birth Anniversary: Remembering One of The Greatest Military Leaders of Indian Army With His Memorable Quotes.

Sam Manekshaw was born in Amritsar in a Parsi family on April 3, 1914, to Hormizd Manekshaw and Hilla Mehta, and did his schooling from Sherwood College, Nainital. Manekshaw joined the first intake of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun in 1932. He was commissioned into the British Indian Army as the Second Lieutenant in Gorkha Regiment in 1934. He was first attached to to the 2nd Battalion The Royal Scots and later moved to 12th Frontier Force Regiment.

Here Are Interesting Facts About Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw:

Sam Manekshaw’s military carrier spanned four decades.

He fought four wars – World War –II, 1948 Kashmir War Against Pakistan and Afghan tribals, 1962 Indo-Sino war, 1951 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.

Along with Manekshaw, Smith Dun and Muhammad Musa Khan, future commanders-in-chief of Burma and Pakistan were also part of the first batch of cadets, called "The Pioneers".

During the World War II Manekshaw was awarded Military Cross for his gallantry.

After the partition of 1947 Field Marshal Manekshaw was first reassigned to the 16th Punjab Regiment and then moved to 8 Gorkha Rifles.

Manekshaw was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1968 for playing an instrumental role for handling the insurgency in Nagaland as the GOC- in – Eastern Command.

In June 1969, Sam Manekshaw succeeded the Gen P. P. Kumaramangalam as the Chief of Army Staff.

After becoming COAS, Manekshaw was given the task to formulate a plan to counter Pakistan’s aggression in the East.

He was the brain behind India’s victory against Pakistan in 1971 war.

Manekshaw was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 1972

On January 1, 1973, he became the first General of the Indian Army to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

He retired from the Indian Army on January 15, 1973, after serving for 39 years.

Manekshaw Married Siloo Bode on April 22, 1939.

After the war, Gandhi decided to promote Manekshaw to the rank of field marshal and also appoint him as the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS). However, objections were raised by the commanders of the navy and the air force, the appointment was dropped. Field Marshal Manekshaw spent rest of his life in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. At the age of 94 years, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Manekshaw died on June 27, 2008. On December 16, 2008, a postal stamp depicting Manekshaw in his field marshal's uniform was released by the then President Pratibha Patil.

