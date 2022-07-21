Mumbai, July 21: In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has announced that this year's upcoming festivals like Ganeshotsav, Janmashthami and Muharram shall be celebrated without any COVID-19 restrictions but by adhering to the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court directions.

The state's biggest 10-day-long public festival Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from August 31-September 9, while Janmashthami revelries shall be held on August 18-19, and Muharram shall be observed from August 9. India Achieves Milestone of 200 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in 548 Days: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Watch Video)

Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the much-anticipated announcements after a meeting with the government departments, civic bodies, representatives of various organisations, police and other bodies.

Shinde said that the COVID-19 curbs -- enforced in 2020 and 2021 -- have been lifted, as also the limits on the height of the Lord Ganesh idols.

The government has directed the concerned bodies to provide online approvals in a single-window format, waiving off registration fees and guarantee letters from the Ganeshotsav organisations.

The government will also form a committee of experts from various organisations to help evolve a solution that can replace idols made by Plaster of Paris (PoP) in view of the environmental hazards of PoP.

"For the past two years we were under the threat of Coronavirus and were not able to celebrate the festivals with enthusiasm. This year, Ganeshotsav and Janmashthami shall be celebrated with full fervour. The organisers should create themes of social awareness and amity," said Shinde.

Shinde and Fadnavis also said that while celebrating the fests, all rules must be followed, but the regulations must not be 'unreasonable', and all districts will appoint a nodal officer to oversee the celebrations.

For the popular 'dahi-handi' celebrations on the second day of Janmashthami, the government has said all organisations must obey the court's rules barring the participation of children below age 14.

