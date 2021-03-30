New Delhi, March 30: The last date of linking a Permanent Account Number (PAN) to an Aadhaar card is March 31, 2021. If anyone fails to link his/her PAN with an Aadhaar card by Wednesday, then their PAN will become invalid or "inoperative". A penalty of up to Rs 10,000 will be imposed by the government for using an invalid PAN card. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT), it is mandatory to link PAN and Aadhaar to file for Income Tax returns. Voter ID and Passport are Proof of Citizenship, But Not Aadhaar and PAN Card, Says Maharashtra Court.

Notably, a PAN card is mandatory for opening a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares and making cash transactions of over Rs 50,000. As per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, a person has to pay Rs 10,000 as a penalty if he/she fails to link its Pan card with an Aadhaar card. PAN Card Download: How to Get Instant PAN or e-PAN Via Aadhaar Card Online at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Here are Steps to Link PAN And Aadhaar Card:

Visit the Income Tax site- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on "Link Aadhaar" under the Quick Links section

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number and other details

Once the details are filled in, click on 'Link Aadhaar' and submit

Post verification from UIDAI, the PAN-Aadhaar linking will be confirmed.

In the past, the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar had been extended several times. If people are unable to link their PAN and Aadhaar using the e-filing website, then they link both the documents by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from the registered mobile number. They need to send an SMS to 56161 or 567678 in the format - UIDPAN<12 Digit Aadhaar> <10 Digit PAN. The linking process will be complete after the I-T department validates your name date of birth, and gender against Aadhaar details.

