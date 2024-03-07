Varanasi, March 7: On March 7, 2006, the holy city of Varanasi, revered by Hindus as one of the oldest living cities in the world, was struck by a series of bombings that shattered its serenity. The blasts, occurring within minutes of each other, targeted the revered Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple and the bustling Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station, leaving a trail of death and destruction in their wake.

The coordinated attacks, timed to coincide with the evening rush and the sacred rituals at the temple, shocked the nation and sparked widespread condemnation.

The First Blast

The blasts occurred almost simultaneously in the evening, shortly after 6 pm (IST). The first and most devastating one ripped through the crowded Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, a place of immense significance for devotees of Lord Hanuman. Packed with pilgrims, especially on Tuesdays considered especially auspicious, the temple became the scene of unimaginable suffering. The bomb, planted near a gate where women typically gathered, claimed at least 10 lives and injured around 40 others. PM Narendra Modi Inspects Kashi Ropeway in Varanasi Using Virtual Reality Headset, Video Surfaces.

The Second Blast

Barely 15 minutes after the temple blast, a second bomb detonated outside the first-class waiting room at the Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station. The explosion, believed to be caused by an explosive device concealed within a pressure cooker, resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals and left several others critically wounded. Reports suggest the final death toll reached 28, with over 100 individuals suffering injuries. Varanasi Means Development, Cleanliness, Change and Modern Amenities Along With Faith, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Aftermath and Investigation

The recovery of additional live bombs from various locations, including the Gyanvapi Complex and a restaurant in the Dashashwamedh area, heightened tensions and prompted fears of further attacks. The blasts sent shockwaves through the nation, plunging the holy city into grief and raising concerns about security lapses. An extensive investigation was launched, and in June 2022, after 16 years of hearings, the mastermind, Waliullah Khan, was convicted and sentenced to death by a Ghaziabad court in a landmark verdict.

