Delhi, December 30: The release of the 8th Central Pay Commission is something that all workers of the Central and State Governments in India, as well as retirees and family members of retirees, are anxiously awaiting. Before the general election in 2024, the government may do away with 7th pay commission and make announcement of the 8th pay commission, according to media reports.

Even though there is no official update, ZeeNews reported that the Narendra Modi-led Central government is preparing to establish the 8th Pay Commission for government workers very shortly. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely to Raise Fitment Factor Soon, Know How Much Salary Will Increase

As per the trends seen through the implementation of 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, the general expectation is that 8th Pay Commission can be constituted in 2023 before the general elections in 2024 with its recommendations being implemented in 2026. The government had set up 7th Pay Commission in February, 2014. The recommendations of the panel have been effective from January 1, 2016. 7th Pay Commission Good News: After DA Hike, HRA Likely To Increase for Government Employees; Here’s How Much Increment Is Expected

However, it is impossible to state with absolute certainty that this pattern will continue since the establishment of the Pay Commission in 2023 will be left up to the discretion of the then-current central government, which will typically be wrapping up its term in early 2024.

It the reports do come out to be true and the government sets the 8th pay commission, the salaries of government workers can experience a significant hike.

