Users must know that failing the deadline, individuals will be charged for this service. Therefore, it is advisable to update the Aadhaar information before the deadline i.e. March 14, 2024. Employees' Provident Fund Organization Removes Aadhaar Card as Valid Proof of Date of Birth, Check List of Accepted Documents Here.

This initiative aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to streamline administrative processes and empower citizens with the necessary resources to effectively manage their Aadhaar data. Aadhaar Online Update: UIDAI Allows Residents to Verify Mobile Numbers and Email IDs Seeded with Aadhaar Card.

Here Are Some Key Information Related to Updating of Aadhar Card:

Final Deadline for Free Aadhaar Card Update:

March 14, 2024 (This marks the final extension)

Who Qualifies for a Free Update:

Any individual who has not updated their Aadhaar details