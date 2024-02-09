New Delhi, February 9: The last date for the free Aadhaar updating service is nearing its final deadline on March 14, 2024. This deadline received a three-month extension in December 2023 and has been extended multiple times after that. People who have not yet updated their Aadhaar information still have one month to do so without being charged.

Users must know that failing the deadline, individuals will be charged for this service. Therefore, it is advisable to update the Aadhaar information before the deadline i.e. March 14, 2024. Employees' Provident Fund Organization Removes Aadhaar Card as Valid Proof of Date of Birth, Check List of Accepted Documents Here.

This initiative aligns with the government's ongoing efforts to streamline administrative processes and empower citizens with the necessary resources to effectively manage their Aadhaar data. Aadhaar Online Update: UIDAI Allows Residents to Verify Mobile Numbers and Email IDs Seeded with Aadhaar Card.

Here Are Some Key Information Related to Updating of Aadhar Card:

Final Deadline for Free Aadhaar Card Update:

March 14, 2024 (This marks the final extension)

Who Qualifies for a Free Update:

Any individual who has not updated their Aadhaar details

What Details Can Be Updated at No Cost: 

Demographic details like name, address, and mobile number (biometric updates still require visiting an Aadhaar centre)

What Happens After the Deadline i.e March 14, 2024:

There will be charges for Aadhaar updates.

Here Is How To Update Aadhaar Card for Free:

  • Go to the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

  • Click on the homepage and enter your Aadhaar number and the security code

  • Click "Send OTP" and enter the code sent to your registered mobile number

  • Click on "Update Demographics Data"

  • Select the date you want to change

  • Make the necessary changes and upload the files required

  • Go through the information carefully and submit your request

The Aadhaar system provides single-source offline and online identity verification across the country for the residents, says the Unique Identification Authority of India website.

