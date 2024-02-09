New Delhi, February 9: The last date for the free Aadhaar updating service is nearing its final deadline on March 14, 2024. This deadline received a three-month extension in December 2023 and has been extended multiple times after that. People who have not yet updated their Aadhaar information still have one month to do so without being charged.
