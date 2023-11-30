Mumbai, November 30: The Bar Council of India(BCI) is expected to release the admit cards for the 18th All India Bar Examination or AIBE 18 Exam 2023 tomorrow, December 1. Law graduates who applied for the AIBE 18 can download the admit card by visiting the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also visit the BCI website, barcouncilofindia.org, for other updates.

It must be noted that admit cards will be available for download on the AIBE website up to December 5. The 18th All India Bar Examination will take place on December 10. candidates must note that the exam admit card will include details of their exam centre and city, roll number, reporting time, paper timing, etc.

How to Download AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com .

. Click on the AIBE XVIII admit card download tab on the homepage.

Enter using your details and other credentials.

Your AIBE admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card for future reference

Last month, the application deadline was extended for law graduates to apply for the examination. OBC and Open category candidates must score a minimum of 45 percent marks to pass the AIBE exam. On the other hand, the minimum passing mark is 40 percent for SC, ST and disabled candidates.

