Delhi, December 14: The National Law University Delhi on Wednesday, December 13, released the results of the All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2024. Candidates who appeared for the All India Law Entrance Test examination can visit the official website of National Law University at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in to check and download the exam results.

It must be noted that a total of 18,044 candidates had registered for the AILET 2024 examination for BA-LLB, of which 17,174 candidates appeared for the examination. On the other hand, 1,866 candidates registered for the LLM exam and only 1,457 took the entrance test. CLAT Exam Result 2024: Common Law Admission Test Examination Results Likely To Be Declared Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Know How to Check.

How to Check AILET 2024 Exam Result:

Visit the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in .

. Enter using your details and other credentials

Your AILET 2024 exam result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your AILET result thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

This year, the All India Law Entrance Test examination was conducted on Sunday, December 10, from 11 am to 1 pm. The exams are held for admission to BA-LLB (Hons.), LLM, and Ph.D. courses. The All India Law Entrance Test exam was conducted at 50 Test Centres in 35 cities throughout the country. CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Released: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces Time Table of Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Schedule Here.

After releasing the AILET Exam 2024 results, the National Law University said that the counselling process for BA-LLB and LLM courses will begin on Friday, December 15. A detailed schedule has been released on the university's website. Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) also released the UPSC CMS Result 2023 marks of recommended candidates on Wednesday.

Candidates who appeared for the Combined Medical Services Examinations can check their marks by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).