Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement was the biggest news her fans received in 2020. The actress has been sharing pictures from her pregnancy days and making her fans eager for the arrival of the little baby. Anushka made sure she is keeping her self busy during the pregnancy as well and was spotted shooting for many different projects throughout. She did a photoshoot for a magazine recently as well and flaunted her baby bump with utmost grace. Anushka Sharma and Natasa Stankovic Wore the Same Black Polka-Dotted Dress During Pregnancy and Internet's Obsessed With It.

The photos featured Anushka in beautiful ensembles as she flaunted her baby bump. In one picture, she can be seen wearing a beige coloured coat and pant while in the second photo she can be seen in a white shirt, smiling as she holds her baby bump. Nargis Fakri, Ishaan Khatter, Deepika Padukone, Athiya Shetty, Priyanka Chopra were amongst the first celebrities who showered love on Anushka's picture as well.

While the internet was abuzz with appreciation for Anushka beautiful pregnancy photoshoot, a section of the internet was not happy with the pictures that she posted on her social media. Her comments section was flooded with comments asking her if it is really necessary to get a pregnancy photoshoot done at all.

Trollers slammed the actress for the photoshoot where one user said, "Maybe I am wrong but is it required to get pregnancy shoots ...sorry but as it is trending. Not specifically saying to anyone just wanted to know? If anyone has any idea about it." Another user wrote, "That was absolutely unwarranted if not follow have respect for Indian traditions and values totally indecent.”

Openig up about becoming parents, Anushka told Vogue, “There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home." Virat Kohli Shares his Excitement for Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy, Calls It an Incredible Feeling.

She went on to say, "Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child is respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats.” Anushka is all set to welcome the baby this month and is currently spending time with hubby Virat Kohli who is on paternity leave.

