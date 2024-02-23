Mumbai, February 23: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education released the admit card for the AP TET Exam 2024 today, February 23. Candidates who will be appearing for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in.

It must be noted that candidates appearing for the AP TET exam can download their admit card using their login credentials. This year, the AP TET Exam 2024 will be conducted from February 27 to March 9. The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test exam will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. TSPSC Cancels Group-I Notification Released in 2022 By Previous BRS Government in Telangana; New Notification Likely Soon.

Steps to Download AP TET 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in .

. Click on the hall ticket link on the homepage.

Enter using your login details.

Check the AP TET 2024 admit card link.

Download the AP TET hall ticket

Take a print for future reference.

Applicants must note that the AP TET 2024 provisional answer key will be released on March 10. Post which, candidates can raise objections until March 11. The final answer key of the AP TET exam is expected to be released on March 13 and the AP TET 2024 result is likely to be announced on March 14. SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for 131 Managerial and Other Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How to Apply.

Meanwhile, the ATMA 2024 exam results for the February session are liley to be released tomorrow, February 24. ATMA said that candidates can download their results from the official website from 11 am onwards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).