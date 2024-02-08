Amaravati, February 8: The online application process for the AP TET 2024 exam began today, February 8. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2024 examination by visiting the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates must note that the last date to submit the application form is February 18.

As per the official notification, the hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test exam will be released on February 23. The final answer is expected to be out by March 13, with the results likely to be declared on March 14.

Steps to Apply for AP TET 2024:

Visit the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in .

. Open the AP TET link and make a payment.

Pay the examination fee and log in using your details.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Download the application form.

Take a printout for future reference.

The AP TET 2024 exams will be held from February 27 to March 9. The cut-off marks for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET Exam 2024 are 60 percent for OC, 50 percent for BC and 40 percent for SC, ST, PH and ex-servicemen category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination announced the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2024 examination results today. Candidates who appeared for the scholarship examination can visit the official website at nmmsmsce.in to check their results.

