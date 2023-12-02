Bhopal, December 2: On December 3, the outcome of the Assembly Elections 2023 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be announced. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have expressed confidence in winning the assembly polls 2023, seen as a precursor to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after various news channels broadcasted the exit polls on Thursday evening after the voting in Telangana ended. In this article, we at LatestLY tell you how to check constituency-wise and party-wise Vidhan Sabha results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on the ECI website.

The Assembly Elections exit poll results 2023 indicated that the BJP has an advantage over the Congress in two crucial states — Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan – boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prospects before next year’s general elections. The Congress is expected to retain Chhattisgarh and snatch Telangana, the southern state governed by K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Exit Poll Result 2023 for Assembly Elections: Edge for Congress in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; Advantage for BJP in Rajasthan; Opinions Divided for Madhya Pradesh.

Although the exit polls are not conclusive, and the state elections do not reflect the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, a victory for the BJP in the two key Hindi belt states would strengthen Modi’s position in his quest to remain in power. ABP News-CVoter Exit Poll 2023 Results for Rajasthan Assembly Election: Congress May Lose Power, BJP Ahead With 94-114 Seats.

How to Check Assembly Election Results 2023 on ECI Website

Visit the ECI's website.

On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘General elections to assembly constituency December-2023.'

A new window will now open on the screen.

Results of assembly elections in the five states can be viewed.

Alternatively, the ECI also has a mobile app, and people can access the results of all five states from the comfort of their phones.

How to Check Assembly Election Results 2023 on EC App

Download the Voter Helpline app from the Google Play Store/Apple Store app

People will need to register themselves using their credentials

After the registration, go to the ‘results’ tab on the homepage to check/view results for ‘Assembly Elections 2023’

The Congress had aimed to campaign strongly on the discontent among voters and the joblessness issue in Madhya Pradesh, a big farming state. The exit polls for Madhya Pradesh showed a close fight between the BJP and the Congress. In Chhattisgarh, where the Congress is in power, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will likely get a second term despite central probe agencies' corruption charges against his government. The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly has 90 seats in total. Rajasthan, where voters often change their preferences, is a tight race between the BJP and Congress. The BJP seems to have a slight edge in the exit polls, with the majority at 100 seats.

