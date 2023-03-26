Mumbai, March 26: Banking services are likely to take a hit next month in April 2023 as banks across the country are likely to remain closed due to festivals and official holidays. Every month, banks remain closed on certain days of the month as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list.

According to the central banks' holiday list, banks are most likely to remain shut for 15 days in the month of April 2023. As per the official holiday list, there will be a total of 15 bank holidays in the month of April 2023. These include the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays besides the festival days which will be observed in the coming month. Bank Holidays in August 2022 List: Banks To Remain Closed for 18 Days Next Month; Check Complete Dates of Bank Holidays.

Some of the important festivals that will be celebrated in the month of April 2023 include Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, and Ambedkar Jayanti among others. These festivals will be observed in different states and hence the bank holidays will also vary from state to state.

List of Bank Holidays in the Month of April 2023:

April 1, 2023: Banks will remain closed in all states on April 1 on account of Yearly Closing. However, banks will remain open in Aizawl, Shillong, Shimla, Mizoram, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

April 2, 2023: Bank will remain closed as it is a Sunday

April 4, 2023: Banks will be closed in most states including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ranchi among others on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

April 5, 2023: Banks will remain shut in Hyderabad in view of Jagjivan Ram's Jayanti. Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks To Remain Shut on These Days During the Month, Check List of Bank Holiday Dates Here.

April 7, 2023: In view of Good Friday, banks will remain shut for business across the country except at a few places including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.

April 8 and 9, 2023: Banks will remain shut due to the second Saturday and Sunday respectively.

April 14, 2023: Banks across the country will remain closed in view of Ambedkar Jayanti. However, they will be open in Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, and Shimla among other states.

April 15, 2023: Banks are likely to remain closed in view of festivals such as Vishu, Bohag, Bihu, Himachal Day, and Bengali New Year. Bank holidays will be witnessed in Agartala, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Trivanantpuram.

April 16, 2203: Banks will remain closed as it is a Sunday.

April 18, 2023: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of Shab-I-Qadr. Bank Holidays in June 2022: Full List of Days When Banking Services Will be Shut This Month.

April 21, 2203: In view of Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramzan Eid, banks will remain closed in most states including Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala.

April 22 and 23, 2023: Banks will remain closed due to the fourth Saturday and Sunday respectively.

April 30: Banks will remain shut as it is a Sunday.

Other notable festivals that will be celebrated in April 2023 include Biju Festival, Tamil New Year's Day, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid), etc.

