New Delhi, August 29: Public and private lenders in India will remain closed on a few days in the month of September, due to a number of festivals that will be observed. Some of the off-days will be state-specific, as the banking operations will be shut only in those provinces where the particular festival is a gazetted holiday. Bank Unions, Indian Banks' Association Agree on 15% Annual Wage Hike For Employees After Protracted Negotiations.

September also includes five Sundays and two non-working Saturdays - which means seven out of the 30-day month would be off days by default. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directive dating back to 2015, all lenders will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Check Full List of Bank Holidays in September

Date Festival Day States Observing Holiday 2 September Pang-Lhabsol/ Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi Wednesday Gangtok, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram 6 September Public holiday Sunday All states 12 September Second Saturday Saturday All states 13 September Public holiday Sunday All states 17 September Mahalaya Amavasye Thursday Agartala, Bengaluru, Kolkata 20 September Sunday Sunday All states 21 September Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Monday Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram 26 September Fourth Saturday Saturday All states 27 September Public holiday Sunday All states

The festivals falling in this month - Mahalaya Amavasye, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day and Pang Lhabsol - are not observed as national holidays. As a result, the banks will remain shut on these festival days only in some states, as listed above. Even on days when the bank branches remain closed, the electronic mode of banking - using mobile and internet - will remain available.

