Patna, November 2: The admit cards for the second phase of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) TRE 2.0, 2023, which is a written (objective) competitive exam for school teacher/headmaster posts, will be available from today, December 2, on bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. To download the admit cards, candidates need to upload their recent passport-size photos (25 kb, 250x250) on their dashboards. The admit cards will show the exam centre code and district. BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission to Declare Results on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecards Online.

The commission has also revised the exam schedule for TRE 2.0. The exam on December 7 will have two shifts: 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The exams on other dates – December 8 to 15 – will have one shift: 12 pm to 2:30 pm. BPSC 67th Final Result 2023: Results for Combined Competitive Examination Announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How To Check.

How to Download BPSC Admit Card 2023

Login to your dashboard on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Upload your passport photo as per size and dimension prescribed.

Now, proceed to download your admit card.

Download it and ensure that there is no error in the photo, signature and name.

Check and confirm details such as reporting time, exam centre code.

Read the instructions given on the admit card.

The first shift on December 7 will be for the Principal post for Backward Class and Most Backward Class Welfare Department and Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare Department. The second shift on December 7 will be for the Music and Art exam for Backward Work and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department (Class- 9- 10) and Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare Department (Class- 6- 10). BPSC TRE phase 2 is for 69,706 school teacher vacancies under the Education Department, Bihar, and 916 vacancies under the Backward Class Welfare Department.

