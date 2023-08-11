Mumbai, August 11: The Bihar Public Service Commission released the BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the Teacher recruitment written examination can visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in to check and download their admit card. The BPSC teacher admit card is available on the official website of BPSC till August 20.

Here's the direct link to download BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023. The written examination for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023 will be conducted from August 24 to August 26. The Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023 examination will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How To Download BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023" link

Next, enter using login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The Bihar Public Service Commission will release the examination centre details from August 21 onwards. The Bihar School Teacher Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in the organisation. For more details, candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Public Service Commission also the released OPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2021. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Civil Service Examination can download the answer key by visiting the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. The commission also released the cut-off marks along with the answer key.

