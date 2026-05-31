Can You Carry Liquor in Delhi Metro? Here’s What DMRC Rules Say About Alcohol Bottles

Confusion about carrying liquor on the Delhi Metro continues to surface online, with many commuters unsure about the rules governing alcohol transport on Metro trains. Questions ranging from how many bottles are allowed to whether passengers can carry liquor while travelling to Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram or Faridabad are frequently raised on social media.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has clarified that passengers are permitted to carry a limited quantity of alcohol under specific conditions. However, state excise laws remain an important factor, especially for cross-border travel within the National Capital Region (NCR).

Can You Carry Liquor on the Delhi Metro?

Yes. According to DMRC guidelines, passengers can carry up to two sealed bottles of liquor while travelling on the Delhi Metro network.

The bottles must remain sealed throughout the journey. Consumption of alcohol inside Metro trains, stations, or any Metro premises is strictly prohibited. ‘Delhi Metro Should Be Declared a Club’: Netizens Furious After DMRC Allows Passengers to Carry Liquor Bottles in Metro Train.

When Did the Rule Come Into Effect?

The rule was introduced in June 2023 after a committee comprising officials from the DMRC and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reviewed the Metro's list of prohibited items.

Prior to this change, carrying liquor was generally not permitted across most Metro routes. The only exception was the Airport Express Line, where passengers could carry up to two sealed bottles of alcohol. Alcohol Allowed in Delhi Metro: DMRC Allows Commuters To Carry Two Sealed Liquor Bottles in Metro Trains on All Routes, Drinking to Remain Banned.

Following the review, the DMRC extended the same provision to all Metro corridors.

Does the Rule Apply to Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad?

This is where many commuters get confused.

While the Delhi Metro permits passengers to carry up to two sealed liquor bottles, state excise laws continue to apply when travelling between Delhi and neighbouring states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

This means passengers must comply with the liquor possession limits prescribed by the destination state's excise regulations.

What Has DMRC Said About State Excise Rules?

DMRC officials have clarified that Metro rules do not override state excise laws.

According to the DMRC, commuters travelling from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh or Haryana should ensure they are carrying liquor within the limits permitted under the excise laws of the state they are entering.

The corporation has repeatedly stated that while Metro rules allow carriage of sealed bottles, state regulations ultimately prevail in matters related to alcohol possession and transport.

What Is Allowed and What Is Not?

Under current Delhi Metro guidelines:

Passengers can carry up to two sealed liquor bottles.

Bottles must remain unopened during the journey.

Drinking alcohol inside Metro stations, platforms, or trains is prohibited.

Intoxicated passengers creating a disturbance may face action under Metro rules and applicable laws.

State excise regulations must be followed when travelling across state borders within the NCR.

Passengers are allowed to carry up to two sealed liquor bottles on the Delhi Metro. However, the bottles must remain sealed, alcohol consumption is not allowed anywhere on Metro premises, and travellers must comply with the excise laws of the state they are entering while travelling across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).