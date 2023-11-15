Mumbai, November 15: The Central Bank of India (CBI) has invited applications from candidates for 192 Officers in Specialist Category vacancies. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website of the bank's website at centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is November 19.

Of the 192 Officers post, there are one post each for Information Technology scale V, Risk Manager scale V and Librarian scale I. Besides, there are five vacancies for Financial Analyst Scale III, 73 for Information Technology Scale II, 15 for Law Officer Scale II, 50 for Credit Officer Scale II, four for Financial Analyst Scale II, three for CA –Finance & Accounts/ GST/Ind AS/ Balance Sheet /Taxation scale II. Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 45 Constable Posts Under Sports Quota, Apply Online at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

Additionally, there are 15 posts each for Information Technology Scale I, Security Officer Scale I, and two posts for Risk Manager Scale I. Candidates applying for the posts mentioned above will be selected through an online written test and personal interview. The written exam will likely occur in the third or fourth week of December.

The application fee for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 is Rs 175 plus GST for Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PWBD candidates and women candidates of all categories. For all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 850 plus GST. For more eligibility criteria and more details, candidates can check the bank's official website. Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 677 Posts at mha.gov.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

