Chandigarh, November 12: The Chandigarh Police has invited applications from candidates for 45 Constable (Executive) posts under the sports quota. The application process for the same is underway. The last date to submit the application form is November 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Chandigarh police at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

The Chandigarh Police recruitment drive is being held to fill 45 vacancies of Constable (Executive) posts in the organisation. As per the official notification, candidates applying for the Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023 should have passed the Matric examination from a recognised board of Secondary Education. SSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Dates of CHSL, MTS, Delhi Police SI and Other Examinations.

How to Apply for Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at chandigarhpolice.gov.in .

. Click on the Recruitment tab on the homepage.

Now click on the "Recruitment of Constables (Executive) under Sports Quota" link.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Upload all the necessary documents.

Submit the application.

Take a print for future reference.

Candidates must note that their age should be between 18 to 30 years for the general category. On the other hand, the minimum and maximum age for OBC category candidates are 18 and 33 years, respectively. Scheduled Caste category candidates should be 18 to 35 to apply for the recruitment drive. ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for LVD and HVD Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

To apply for Chandigarh Police Recruitment 2023, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1000 for the general category. For OBC and EWS category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800. On the other hand, the application fee is Rs 500 for SC candidates.

