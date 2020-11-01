New Delhi, November 1: The Government of India officially declared Chhattisgarh as an independent state on November 1, 2000. Since then,this year is celebrated as Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava or Chhattisgarh day, every year. The Congress party under Ajit Jogi was the first to form an independent-elected state government in Chhattisgarh in November 2000. Congress's Bhupesh Baghel was appointed as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on December 17, 2018, and is still in the office.

The state has a wide stretch of forest land and is home to many tribal communities. Despite continuous struggle with the Naxalites, excessive regional backwardness and disparities, Chhattisgarh government has been constantly putting in efforts for the development of the state and betterment of its people. Chhattisgarh Formation Day 2020: Know Date, Significance and History of the Formation of the 26th State of India.

Here are some of the schemes launched by the state government for the upliftment of Chhattisgarh:

Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan

The scheme was launched on October 2, 2019 to eradicate malnutrition in the sate. It was started as a pilot project in some gram panchayats under forest cover regions, including Naxal-affected Bastar. The scheme was, later implemented throughout the state. Under the scheme, iron and anthelmintic tablets are provided to anemic people. Ready-to-eat nutritious food is distributed among 28,78,000 households under 51,455 Aganwadi centres. The results show a decrease of 13.79 per cent in a total number of malnourished children. As many as 67 thousand children recovered from malnutrition with proper diet and healthcare.

Mukhyamantri Shahri Slum Swastha Yojana The scheme was launched to strengthen the urban slum health infrastructure. 120 mobile medical units are started to provide free medical consultation, pathology services, treatment and delivery of medicines. More than 1,83,000 patients have benefited from this scheme and over 4,557 camps have been organised. The state government plans to extent the scheme in all 166 cities in the city, under its second phase. Haryana Foundation Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of The Day to Commemorate The Formation of Haryana.

Godhan Nyay Yojana

It was launched on July 20, 202, to promote organic farming in the state. Under the scheme, cow dung is purchased from cow dung collectors, presently 5454 Gauthans at Rs 2 per kg. The cow dung is transformed into vermicompost- Gaudhan Vermi Compost- by the self-help groups, who in-turn sell it as Rs 8 per kg. The scheme also aids the employment generation at rural and urban areas. As many as 1,84,899 cattlemen has registered for the scheme and around 88,810 have benefited. Rs 39 crore has been paid by October 20, 2020.

Universal PDS Scheme The scheme has ensured food-security to 96 per cent of state's population. Under it, different ration cards are distributed among the eligible families. On Antyodaya Ration Card 35 kg of rice is provided to the underprivileged families at Rs 1. On Prathmikta Ration card rice is provided at the rate of Rs 1 per kg for a single person, 10 kg for two members, 20 kg for three to five members: and 35 kg for seven members, per month. Annapurna ration card holders get 10 kg free rice and 25 kg at the rate of Rs 1 per kg. 10 kg rice is given to the disabled free of cost on a monthly basis. the scheme also ensures gram supply at the concessional rate of Rs. 5 per kg, 2 kg per month 25 lakh Antyodaya and Prathmikta ration cardholders of the remote areas of the state. Mukhyamantri Ward Karyalaya Yojana Under the scheme, ward offices are being established for the quick redressal of public grievances, with a well planned decentralised set up. It aims for a quick disposal of various services including cleanliness, construction and maintenance of roads and drains, street light maintenance, cleanliness of gardens and community buildings, pipelines, leakage maintenance, clean drinking water. At present, 71 ward offices in 13 municipal corporations of the state have been launched under this scheme. A total of 3506 applications on several issues have been received, out of which 3094 application has been resolved, to date.

Apart from these, several other schemes ranging from healthcare, sanitation, to agriculture have been implemented to ensure a 360 degree development of the state. Some other important schemes launched by the state government includes , Mukhyamantri Haat Bazaar Clinic Scheme, Narva Garva Ghuruva Bari, Ethanol Yojana, Padhai Tuhar Dwar Yojana among others.

