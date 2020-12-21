Unexpectedly, the new Mirchi Lagi Toh song from the new Coolie No 1 is not bad to listen to. Not bad at all. In fact, it retains most of the fun elements of the original '90s song. The Husn Hai Suhana remake was not bad either. But, what could have been better about the two songs is the music video. While Husn Hai Suhana completely changed the setting of the video, Mirchi Lagi Toh maintained the roadside setup from the original to some extent, but glamourised it beyond limits. You know that...dhinchak, the single-screen vibe is missing from it. Coolie No 1: Here’s An Update On Varun Dhawan – Sara Ali Khan’s Film’s Theatrical Release In India And Overseas.

But to appreciate Varun, he pulls off a pink polo and lavender pants pretty well. Men, take a cue about experimenting with colours from the actor. Sara looks beautiful throughout, but Alka Yagnik's voice doesn't go her vibe.

Lijo George and DJ Chetas have reworked the music by Anand Milind. It's pretty good! You might find yourself listening to it often. Coolie No. 1 Song Mummy Kassam OUT: Varun Dhawan Steals Hearts As He Flirts With Sara Ali Khan in This Energetic Track (Watch Video).

Watch The New Mirchi Lagi Toh Song Here:

Thankfully, the new kids will learn jus how cool the '90s were with these remakes. Okay, there was a lot wrong with the content in the '90s, but we have to agree that for music..that era was LIT af.

Coolie No 1 originally featured Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the lead roles. David Dhawan is directing the remake as well. This will be his 25th film, and of course his fans are super excited.

