Coronavirus Lockdown in Delhi and Mumbai: What’s Open and Closed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mumbai, March 17: According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in India has reached 125 (including 17 foreign nationals). Out of these 125, 13 people have recovered from the disease. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 39 cases with confirmed cases in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Yavatmal, Kalyan, Thane, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad and Raigad. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Country Rise to 125, Maharashtra Tops List With 39 Positive Cases.

Delhi has reported 10 confirmed cases with two recovered patients. A sixty-nine-year-old woman from Delhi, who was tested positive for the virus, also succumbed to COVID-19. She was admitted at city's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. As the country is combating the virus, here's a list of what's open and what's shut in Delhi and Mumbai. Coronavirus Helpline Numbers For India Released by Modi Government; Dial 1075 and 1800-112-545 for COVID-19 Related Queries.

What's Shut in Mumbai Amid COVID-19 Outbreak?

Tourism

In wake of Coronavirus, the Mumbai Police has issued an order prohibiting tour operators to conduct group tours in the city toll March 31. "As a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus, Mumbai Police has issued an order prohibiting the conduct of any kind of tour involving group of people traveling together to a foreign or domestic destination organised by private tour operators or otherwise using powers u/s 144 Cr. PC," it said.

Temples

The Siddhivinayak Temple, one of the most popular shrines in Mumbai, will also remain close for devotees till March 31. Several local temples have also advised domestic and international tourists to avoid visiting the shrines in an attempt to stem the virus.

Schools and Colleges

The Maharashtra government has also announced the closure of all schools, colleges, anganwadis in urban areas. The education institutions will be shut till month-end.

Gyms, Movie theatres, Malls and Others

Gyms, movie theatres will be closed till March 31 as well as the shooting of several web series and movies have been postponed. The government has also advised people to avoid mass gathering and postpone functions such as parties and wedding ceremonies. Amusement parks like Essel World, Water Kingdom and Great Escape have been closed. Sanjay Gandhi National Park will also remain shut.

What is Shut in Delhi Amid COVID-19 Outbreak?

Schools and Colleges

Delhi government has shut all schools, colleges in view of rising Coronavirus cases. Private institutions and anganwadis have also been closed.

Gyms, Movie theatres, Malls and Others

Gyms, spas, movie theatres will be closed in the capital city till March 31 over Coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged people to postpone wedding and other functions. "All religious, social, cultural gatherings with more than 50 people have been banned," he said. Weekly bazaars have also been suspended.

Which services are open in Mumbai and Delhi?

Medical Facilities

All medical facilities in Maharastra and Delhi, including private and government hospitals, labs, medical stores will continue to work as normal.

Grocery Stores and Supermarkets

Meanwhile, the malls are closed. The grocery stores and supermarkets, however, will remain open in Mumbai and Delhi.

Transport Services

Buses, trains and other transport services remain unaffected from the virus outbreak. Metro services, local trains are also running normally. However, there are some restrictions on airline services.