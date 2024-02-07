Mumbai, February 7: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the OMR Answer Sheet and Answer Keys of the CTET Exam 2024 today, February 7. Candidates who are interested in checking the OMR answer sheet and answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024 examination can do so by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Candidates can challenge the answer keys by visiting the link available on the website till February 10. Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 per question as an answer challenge fee. The board will review the challenges, and if any are accepted, then a policy decision will be made, and the fee will be refunded. CA Foundation Result 2023: ICAI Likely To Declare Results Today at icai.nic.in, Know How To Check.

Steps to Check CTET 2024 Provisional Answer Key:

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in .

. Open the link to view the provisional answer key and responses.

Enter using your application roll number and date of birth

Check and download your CTET 2024 exam results.

Take a printout for future reference.

This year, the CTET January 2024 examination took place on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities across the country. A total of 9,58,193 candidates had registered for paper 1 (classes 1-5), while 17,35,333 candidates registered for paper 2 (classes 6-8). CUET PG 2024 Exam: Extended Registration for Common University Entrance Test Examination at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in Ends Today, Know How To Apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2024 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).