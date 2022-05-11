The effect of cyclonic storm 'Asani' over the Bay of Bengal has started showing in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining states, according to the Meteorological Department as it is raining with strong winds in those states.

Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to come near the coast of Andhra Pradesh Wednesday. The ‘severe cyclonic storm’ is expected to gradually weaken into a ‘cyclonic storm’ today, and then into a depression by Thursday morning.

As cyclonic storm 'Asani' is about 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, the Meteorological Department had predicted that Cyclone Asani will move north-westwards by Tuesday night. After this, this cyclone is likely to move north-northeastwards. State governments from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh are on alert amid warnings of 'Asani'. Cyclone Asani Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani Starts Weakening; Coastal, South Odisha To Receive Heavy Rains, Says IMD

According to the Meteorological Department, cyclone 'Asani' is moving towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh, due to which a red alert has been issued in Andhra Pradesh, the storm may reach west-central Bay of Bengal near Kakinada or Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning. INS Dega in Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai have been kept ready at Naval Air Stations for aerial survey of the affected areas and for relief and rescue operations if required. Cyclone Asani Live Tracker Map on Windy: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal on Alert as Cyclone Asani Gathers Intensity; Check Real-Time Update

IMD in Andhra Pradesh has informed that very wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts till 8.30 am on Wednesday. There is a possibility of heavy rain.

