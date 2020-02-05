DefExpo 2020: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 11th Edition of Biennial Defence Exhibition; Rafale Jet & Other Weapons Systems To Be Displayed

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated DefExpo 2020 (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, February 5: The 11th edition of the biennial defence exhibition, DefExpo 2020 commenced on Wednesday in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day event, which will conclude on February 9. Defence Minister and Local MP Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesho Naik, UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event. It is for the first time that Lucknow is hosting such a big defence related event. Coronavirus Outbreak: Chinese Delegation Cancel Their Visit to DefExpo 2020 Over NCoV Scare.

In DefExpo 2020, a total of 1,029 companies will participate, including 165 foreign defence manufacturing firms. The defence event is based on the theme “Digital transformation of defence”. India will showcase its defence products and technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The event is aimed at giving a boost to the Modi government’s “Make in India” programme. The “India Pavilion” will exclusively showcase the jointness between the public and private sector.

Video of PM Modi Inaugurating DefExpo 2020:

#WATCH Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural ceremony of the DefExpo 2020. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present. #DefenceExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/BKas2Bz5Kn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2020

The major attraction of the event will be the participation of Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale jet. The defence manufacturer said, “For this first appearance at the exhibition, Dassault Aviation will display on its booth, located Hall 3, a scale 1:10 Rafale mockup with the Indian colours to pay tribute to the induction of the aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF).” DefExpo 2020: Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meet Officials Ahead of Mega Event Scheduled February 5-9.

On the first day of the event, the DRDO displayed its Unmanned Ground Vehicle which can be used by security forces including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in anti-Naxal operations. Earlier in the day, the public sector defence manufacturer also showcased its Anti-satellite Missile system at the DefExpo 2020. The other defence equipment to be displayed by India, includes Army’s Tk-T-90, BMP, Simulators Firing Range, Surface Mine Clearing System (SMCS), Bridge Layer Tank, AKASH - Surface To Air Missile, K-9 VAJRA and Ultra-Light Howitzer.