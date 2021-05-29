New Delhi, May 29: The Delhi government on Saturday extended COVID-19 lockdown-like measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the national capital territory. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government said that the restrictions were extended in Delhi to break the chain of transmission and to reduce the positivity rate even further. The restrictions were scheduled to end on May 31.

However, the government has given certain relaxations in this phase of lockdown. Construction and manufacturing units are allowed to resume from Monday following guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Entire workplace should be sanitised. Delhi Receives Fresh COVID-19 Vaccine Stock from Centre for Over 45 Years.

Order by DDMA:

DDMA extended the curfew on the movement of individuals except for essential activities in Delhi till 5 am on June 7 (Monday) or further orders whichever is earlier. pic.twitter.com/JnctdM4BT2 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

What Will Remain Open?

manufacturing/production units within closed premises.

Construction activities

Only asymptomatic workers and employees are allowed to work.

Movement of workers or employees would be allowed only on the possession of e-pass.

Essential services are allowed.

Doctors, Media personnel, patients, pregnant women will be allowed to travel in the lockdown.

What Will Remain Closed?

Cinema halls and swimming pools

Gyms and Spas

Private offices

People not allowed for non-essential travelling

Religious and political gatherings banned

No visitors allowed in religious places

Delhi Metro

There will be regular facilities for COVID-19 sample testing at every factory unit and at construction sites. The lockdown has been extended in the national capital a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the gradual unlocking of Delhi.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 956 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It is the lowest in the last since March 23, 2021. The coronavirus tally in the national capital territory increased to 14,24,646 on Saturday. The positivity rate, meanwhile, declined to 1.19 percent against 1.59 percent reported on Friday. Currently, there are as many as 13,035 active cases in the city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2021 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).