Mumbai, October 11: Diwali Muhurat trading is the auspicious stock market trading for an hour on (Deepawali). The symbolic and old ritual has been retained and observed for ages by the trading community. To observe the Muhurat, the special trading window opens following Hindu Panchang, marking the beginning of a new Samvat. This year, the Muhurat trading session will be held on October 24, i.e. Monday, on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan. Diwali 2022 Office Bay Decoration Ideas: From Lights in a Bottle to Toran, 6 Ways You Can Light Up Your Workspace This Deepavali (View Pics).

It is believed that muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year. However, the timings of Muhurat Trading have not been decided yet. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has said that the timings of Muhurat Trading will be notified soon. Sensex Closes 224 Points Lower at 60,347; Infosys, TCS Slump Amid Negative Global Cues.

Do's for Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022:

Investors should make a token purchase of an initial investment that could deliver a long-term return on their investment as a symbolic purchase.

Always buy reliable and quality stocks at some reasonable valuations.

Practice intraday trading, but with caution.

Don'ts Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022:

Do not overtrade.

Do not lose focus.

Do not fall prey to rumours. Rumors and speculations, and unverified tips will still be in circulation this time, it's better to avoid them.

The muhurat trading is the best time for new players to enter the market. During this, businesses of all sizes are invited to buy and sell stock options during Diwali.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).