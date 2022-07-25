Droupadi Murmu today took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday. The ceremony of assumption of office took place in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Droupadi Murmu took the oath of office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

On July 21, the 64-year-old scripted history to become the first tribal leader to be elected to the highest constitutional post of the country. Droupadi Murmu Elected As15th President of India: Festive Mood at Her Hometown in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj District

Here are some less-known facts about Droupadi Murmu:

1. Droupadi Murmu was born in the Santhal tribal community in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

2. Before joining politics in 1997, she was an assistant professor at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Centre, Rajgangpur. She also worked as a junior assistant at the irrigation department of Odisha from 1979 to 1983.

3. Draopadi Murmu quit her government job in 1983 to look after her children. Odisha: Miniature Artist L Eswar Rao Crafts Artwork of President-Elect Droupadi Murmu Inside Glass Bottle (See Pics)

4. Droupadi Murmu began her political career as a councillor in Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat in 1997, and later in the same year, she became the vice-chairperson of the Rairangpur NAC.

5. Droupadi Murmu in 2000 won the assembly elections from Rairangpur constituency and was given the charge of the Department of Transport and Commerce by BJD govt in Odisha.

6. Murmu was awarded the Nilkanth Award for the Best MLA of the year in 2007 by the Odisha Legislative assembly.

7. In 2009, she lost her son in an accident after which she suffered from depression. In 2013, she lost her second son, and in 2014, her husband died.

8. In 2015, Murmu was made the Governor of Jharkhand. She was the first tribal governor of the state.

9. In 2016, Murmu announced that she would donate her eyes after death to the Kashyap Memorial Eye Hospital in Ranchi.

